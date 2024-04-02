Confrontation between Atlanta Hawks coach and player overshadows victory

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Chicago Bulls in a recent game, earning their 35th win of the season. However, the victory was overshadowed by a confrontation between the coach and one of the players. Bogdanovic expressed frustration and spilled a water bottle during the game.

The details of the confrontation are unclear, but Bogdanovic later downplayed the incident, stating that it is normal for teammates to have disagreements.

