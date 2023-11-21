Conflict Arises Over Development Near Japanese American Memorial

These days, there is a growing concern about cultural and ethnic erasure on a global scale. In the United States, a conflict has arisen between the government and survivors of Japanese American incarceration camps over the development of land near an important memorial for the community. The Bureau of Land Management intends to construct a wind farm consisting of 400 turbines across 118 square miles near the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome, Idaho.

This site holds significant cultural and historical value for Japanese American survivors, making the proposed development a contentious issue





