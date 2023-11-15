Conference on Halting Spread of Degraded Land Held Near Dried-Up Aral Sea

Last week, an intergovernmental conference was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to discuss ways to stop the spread of degraded land. The conference was significant as it was held near the Aral Sea, which has dried up due to excessive water extraction for irrigation. The exposed lake bed of the Aral Sea is a major source of sandstorms and releases millions of tonnes of dust and toxic chemicals annually.





Nature » / 🏆 64. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Girls volleyball: Conference-by-conference statistical leaders for Oct. 24Check out who is at the top of the conference leaderboard in each stat for the girls volleyball season.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

'Taylor Swift: The Conference Era' Hundreds attend Taylor Swift academic conference at IUShe's a legend and a phenomenon around the world— and now the subject of an academic conference that kicked off today in Bloomington.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Studying sea anemone genes to learn how they survive near deep-sea hydrothermal ventsA team of deep-sea and environmental scientists affiliated with multiple institutions in China has learned more about how some sea anemones are able to live near deep-sea hydrothermal vents by studying the genes of one species: Alvinactis idsseensis sp. nov.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

How sea anemones living on deep-sea hydrothermal vents avoid metal poisoningThe anemone Alvinactis idsseensis dominates its toxic environment thanks to an unusual number of genes geared toward protecting cells from heavy metals.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »

Alabama men’s basketball newcomer and veteran named to All-SEC preseason teamThe Southeastern Conference announced its preseason all-conference teams on Thursday.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Charlotte FC hosts Inter Miami in Eastern Conference actionCharlotte FC and Inter Miami meet in Eastern Conference action.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »