Condom Mishap: A Story of Miscommunication

I (a straight male) recently started seeing a girl. We had a few great dates. Fast forward to dropping her off after the third date: We made out like crazy, and she said she wanted to invite me in but shouldn’t because she wanted to take her time. I told her it was no problem, and that I’d see her soon. The next morning she invited me over for “coffee.” When I got to her place, we instantly started going at it.
When the time came, I reached for my condoms and as I was putting it on, I fumbled around and said something like, “Stupid condoms.” We started having sex and after we switched positions, I realized the condom had come off. I pulled out immediately! Damage control. We talked for a bit, she was very upset. I told her that I had been tested and that I didn’t cum, but still, it wasn’t a great feeling. So I left and for the rest of the day, she was very cold with one-word texts so I gave her some space
