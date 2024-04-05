Concrete Truck Collides with School Bus

A concrete truck collided with a school bus after driving onto the wrong side of the road. The bus spun and rolled, but landed back on its wheels. A pre-K student on the bus was unharmed, but a car behind the bus was struck by the truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The truck continued into oncoming traffic, but no further collisions occurred. The driver of the truck had confessed to drinking the night before the accident.

Concrete Truck School Bus Collision Spin Roll Oncoming Traffic Confession Accident

