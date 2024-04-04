Concord Man Sentenced to Jail for Possessing Child Pornography

A Concord man has been sentenced to 240 days in jail for possessing child pornography in 2021, a violation of state law and his sex offender conditions from a 2001 conviction . Kenneth Farotte , 66, pleaded no contest to a child pornography possession charge and was sentenced to 240 days in jail and two years probation.

Farotte was charged with possessing nude photos of young children, allegedly found on one of his electronic devices in 2021.

