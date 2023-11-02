Concord man charged with tossing bombs at officers during pursuit

Garcia pleaded not guilty to the charges and also denied allegations he committed the crimes while released on his own recognizance in another pending criminal matter. “Mr. Garcia’s alleged crimes placed countless lives in danger,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release. “He will now face consequences for his dangerous conduct.”The episode unfolded around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, when officers were called to the 600 block of Filbert Street in San Francisco for a report of an assault and attempted robbery. Witnesses directed officers to Garcia, who got into a car and drove away.
Prosecutors said Garcia threw two improvised explosive devices at pursuing officers, “narrowly missing” them and bystanders. The chase continued onto the freeway and ended in Martinez, where California Highway Patrol officers took Garcia into custody.
The court on Wednesday granted a district attorney’s office motion to detain Garcia pending trial “because of the public safety risk he poses,” according to prosecutors. Garcia is expected to appear in court Thursday to set a date for a preliminary hearing.
Although charges have been filed, the case remains under investigation, prosecutors said. Anyone with information can call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.
