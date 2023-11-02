Concord man charged with tossing bombs at officers during pursuit

Garcia pleaded not guilty to the charges and also denied allegations he committed the crimes while released on his own recognizance in another pending criminal matter. “Mr. Garcia’s alleged crimes placed countless lives in danger,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release. “He will now face consequences for his dangerous conduct.”The episode unfolded around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, when officers were called to the 600 block of Filbert Street in San Francisco for a report of an assault and attempted robbery. Witnesses directed officers to Garcia, who got into a car and drove away.

Prosecutors said Garcia threw two improvised explosive devices at pursuing officers, “narrowly missing” them and bystanders. The chase continued onto the freeway and ended in Martinez, where California Highway Patrol officers took Garcia into custody.

The court on Wednesday granted a district attorney’s office motion to detain Garcia pending trial “because of the public safety risk he poses,” according to prosecutors. Garcia is expected to appear in court Thursday to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Although charges have been filed, the case remains under investigation, prosecutors said. Anyone with information can call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

United States Headlines Read more: MERCNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KTVU: Concord man accused of throwing explosives at police has checkered pastA Concord man who was arrested after he allegedly launched explosives from his car at police as officers has a long rap sheet, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Source: KTVU | Read more ⮕

KPIXTV: Concord man accused of throwing explosives at San Francisco police during chase pleads not guiltyThe assault suspect accused throwing explosives at SFPD officers during a car chase that ended in Martinez Sunday night pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday, the San Francisco district attorney said.

Source: KPIXtv | Read more ⮕

DOTHANEAGLE: UN Security Council to meet over Gaza humanitarian crisis; NFL highlights; Matthew Perry, Richard Moll dieA new survey has revealed which US states love Halloween the most. Here are the top five.

Source: dothaneagle | Read more ⮕

WRTV: Richard Allen trial moved to October 2024, new public defenders appointedJames Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022.

Source: wrtv | Read more ⮕

MSNBC: Richard Engel: Anger building against NetanyahuThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: 'Death Of A Unicorne' Movie Adds Richard E. Grant, Will Poulter, MoreA24 has wrapped production on Death of a Unicorne, its new film starring Paul Rudd (Ant-Man franchise) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) that has been at the center of the online rumor mill for months. …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕