Concert Week: Doja Cat, Enrique Iglesias, George Strait and More

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, there is so much music to be grateful for, like concerts from The Polyphonic Spree, Paul Cauthen, August Burns Red and more. Well, folks, we made it. The holiday season is officially here, and if you're already done listening to your visiting relatives, this concert week offers many chances to drown out the noise. The biggest acts of the week arrive early with Doja Cat taking over the American Airlines Center on Thursday.

The trio of Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin take the stage the following night at the AAC, while country legend George Strait plays his first of two nights in Fort Worth. On Saturday, local country hero Paul Cauthen makes a stop in Deep Ellum, and on Sunday, Wynonna Judd plays some classic country downtown, while The National lights up Irving and LP shows some love to The Cedars. There will be time to rest on Monday, but Tuesday brings the fire with August Burns Red





