Concerns Raised Over Water Quality for Olympic Swimmers in Paris

One sample was located near the Alexandra III bridge, which is a planned starting point for Olympic swimmers, and showed poor water quality and pollution. “There are many causes for this pollution, ranging from rainfall to malfunctions in the sewage system, including poorly connected barges and animal waste,” the organization warned in a statement.
The foundation added, “The consequences of this pollution on health are serious, ranging from common infections such as otitis and conjunctivitis to more severe infections such as staphylococcus. It’s also an opportunity to reaffirm how precious health is in all circumstances, but especially when you are an athlete pursuing such a big dream: That of becoming anThe Seine is a 483-mile river in northern France, running along the Paris region and into the English Channel at Le Havre. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo claims they have made strides in cleaning up the river and spent close to $1.5 billion in upgrading stormwater treatment and sewage facilities.in vowing to swim in the river herself and invited French President Emmanuel Macron to join her in marking “this major breakthrough” in the river cleanup efforts. The organization urged Olympic organizers to “take urgent action” to ensure safe and healthy conditions for the games. “So, will Paris be the city of Olympic and Paralympic dreams or the city of health nightmares?” Surfrider Foundation Europe aske
