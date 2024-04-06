Concerns Raised Over Genetic Test for Opioid Use Disorder

The focus of the request is AdvertD (SOLVD Health ), which the US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) approved in December as the first test to use DNA to evaluate if people have an elevated risk for opioid use disorder (OUD). A sample obtained through a cheek swab is meant to help guide decisions about opioid prescriptions for patients not previously treated with these drugs, such as someone undergoing a planned surgery, But Michael T.

Abrams, MPH, PhD, senior health researcher for Public Citizen's Health Research Group, and 30 other physicians and researchers sent an Abrams and fellow signers of the letters, including longtime opioid watchdog Andrew Kolodny, MD, of Brandeis University, said the algorithm used in creating AvertD "fell into known pitfalls of genetic prediction that give the appearance of predicting genetic risk, without being a true measure of genetic risk." "The harmful consequences of an invalid genetic test for OUD are clea

Genetic Test Opioid Use Disorder FDA Advertd Validity Risk Evaluation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Serious concerns remain’: Questions raised about safety of Osprey as military lifts groundingAustin Grabish traded in winter boots for a surfboard. He joined the ABC 10News team as a reporter in January 2023. He moved to San Diego from Canada, where he was a staff reporter for more than six and a half years at CBC, the country’s national public broadcaster.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Concerns raised about one-time PFD payout in House committeeA lawmaker’s proposal to help preserve the Permanent Fund dividend for future generations received push back on Friday at the Alaska State Capitol.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Boeing Whistleblower Who Raised Safety Concerns Found DeadJohn Barnett was found dead in a parking lot this weekend after testifying against the aviation giant.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Former Boeing Worker Who Raised Concerns Found DeadA former Boeing Co. worker who raised concerns about the airplane maker’s production standards at its North Charleston 787 Dreamliner factory has been found dead. John Barnett, who worked at Boeing for 32 years until his retirement in 2017, died March 9 from a self-inflicted wound. In the days before his death, Barnett had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against Boeing.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Concerns Raised Over Continuous Influx of Capital into Spot Bitcoin ETFsCryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju warns of a potential sell-side liquidity crisis within six months if the continuous influx of capital into spot Bitcoin ETFs persists. Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows have surpassed the $10 billion mark for the first time, raising concerns among market observers.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Whistleblower who raised safety concerns at Boeing found deadJohn Barnett, 62, was found dead of 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound, police said.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »