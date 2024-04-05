Concerns Raised About Safety of Chesapeake Bay Bridge

State Transportation authorities confirm they are "looking at options" for other protections at the landmark William Preston Land Jr. Memorial Bridge.after a large ship collided with one of its pylons is raising questions about bridge safety throughout the Chesapeake region. Some engineering experts say there is reason to be concerned about the Bay Bridge crossing the bay between Anne Arundel County and Maryland's Eastern Shore just 20 miles from Baltimore’s harbor.

The Bay Bridge, officially known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, is complex. It consists of two spans built more than a decade apart with different levels of protection from ship collisions. The existing protections were engineered before the modern age of mega ships like the one that took down the Key Bridge in Baltimore.Engineering professor Adel Elsafty, of the University of North Florida, told CNN that the design of the nearby Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans from the 1950s to 1970

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Ship Collision Bridge Safety Protection Measures

