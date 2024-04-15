Concerns about Lead Exposure in Infants

Doctor Michael Savitt stands outside the waiting room of Anchorage Health Department on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

“When I first realized that the lead levels could be concerning, I was pretty scared,” Cayley said. “I was really scared when the midwife was worried about the lead levels, and she was talking to somebody in Seattle.” Dr. Michael Savitt, pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer for the city, said if lead is in the house, it’s easy for young kids to be exposed because they put everything in their mouths.

Savitt said the clinic will test people for lead on-site, so the results will be available within about 15 minutes. And he said the clinic can connect anyone with high lead levels to care. Sometimes lead poisoning is asymptomatic, but Savitt said high lead levels can lower kids’ IQ, and cause behavior and hearing problems.

