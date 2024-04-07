Concerning Levels of PFAS Found in Well-Known Bandage Brands

A recent consumer study conducted by Mamavation and Environmental Health News has found that well-known bandage brands like Band-Aid and Curad may contain concerning levels of PFAS , also known as " forever chemicals ." Out of 40 bandages tested from 18 different brands, 26 were found to have organic fluorine, indicating the presence of PFAS . This discovery raises important questions about the safety of these commonly used products.

"Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it’s troubling to learn that they may be also exposing children and adults to PFAS," said Dr. Linda S. Birnbaum, the study’s co-author and the former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program. According to the study, the chemicals were detected in the adhesive component of the bandages. Mamavation suggested that certain brands might have incorporated PFAS into their bandages "for their waterproof qualities." Microplastics, often termed "forever chemicals," are plastic fragments smaller than 5 millimeters, while nanoplastics are even smaller, measuring less than 1 micrometer. In essence, they are minuscule plastic particles that are difficult to detect without magnification. The recent study uncovering microplastics in well-known bandage brands marks merely one of a series of revelations concerning the harmful substances present in everyday items that people use and consume regularly

