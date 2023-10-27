Conception: Keira Knightley to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller Movie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Keira Knightley attends the Boston Strangler Premiere at MOMA on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios). Knightley is set to portray a woman working under an authoritarian government who controls its citizens’ parenting. The Oscar nominee is reuniting with filmmaker Camille Griffin after previously working together in 2021’s dark comedy Silent Night.

“I’m lucky to have found Keira. She is as great an ally as she is a talent. I plan to make a unique and exciting film together,” Griffin said in a statement. Besides her iconic role in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice, Knightley is also best known for her acclaimed performances in acclaimed movies like Atonement, The Imitation Game, Never Let Me Go, Anna Karenina, and Begin Again. She is also no stranger to blockbusters, thanks to her role as Elizabeth Swann in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.“The film is set in the not-too-distant future of Britain, where the government has taken authoritarian rule over parenting,” reads the synopsis.

Conception will be written and directed by Griffin. It will be produced by Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler through their Maven Screen Media banner, with Fortitude financing. Casting is currently underway.Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. headtopics.com

Read more:

comingsoonnet »

Keira Knightley To Star In Dystopian Sci-Fi Film 'Conception'EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Keira Knightley is set to star in dystopian sci-fi thriller Conception, in which the British government has taken control over parenting. Written and directed by Camille Gr… Read more ⮕

Black Doves Cast Expands for Netflix Spy Series Starring Keira KnightleyComingSoon.net features the latest movie trailers and news, TV updates, video game reviews, anime releases, and more. Read more ⮕

New Netflix Spy Thriller Adds Paddington, Happy Valley StarsBen Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire join Keira Knightley in Netflix's Black Doves. Read more ⮕

Black Doves Netflix Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?Wondering about the release date of the upcoming Netflix series Black Doves starring Keira Knightley? Here's when it might be coming out! Read more ⮕

Scott Jamieson and Daniel Hillier tied for lead at Qatar Masters after 7-under 65sDaniel Hillier and Scott Jamieson shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 7-under 65s in the first round of the Qatar Masters before play was suspended because of lightning. Jamieson went out in the first group of the day. The 346th-ranked Scot is battling to keep his European tour card and he finished a bogey-free round with birdies at Nos. Read more ⮕

Nike, Visa share losses lead Dow's nearly 100-point fallSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy. Read more ⮕