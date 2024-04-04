Conan O'Brien to Make In-Person Return to 'The Tonight Show' for First Time Since Infamous Ouster

Jessica is a staff writer at Entertainment Weekly, where she covers TV, movies, and pop culture. Her work has appeared in Bustle, NYLON, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, and more. She lives in California with her dog. In a pre-recorded sketch for Fallon's late-night show , his upcoming interview will mark his first in-person return to his old stomping grounds following his infamous ouster more than a decade ago.

In 2009, he was appointed as the host of 'The Tonight Show', but he was fired after only seven months. Conan O'Brien hosted 'Conan' for 11 seasons on TBS, which concluded in 2021. This marked the end of his two-decade run as a late-night talk-show host. In his upcoming interview, he will discuss his experiences and reflect on what happened during his time at 'The Tonight Show'

