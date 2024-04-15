Conan O'Brien's Hot Ones Appearance Sparks Love for His Comedy Philosophy

Like we said: Conan O’Brien did Hot Ones the best. Anyone familiar with O’Brien’s work couldn’t have been surprised by his utter and complete commitment to the bit. But if you weren’t familiar with O’Brien’s work, you’re in luck, because Conan clips are everywhere right now. Following Hot Ones , Twitter/X flooded with fans sharing their favorite clips from Conan O’Brien’s long television career, from Ginger the Homicidal Dog to Pierre Bernard’s Recliner of Rage.

“If I think something’s funny, I will do it and suffer later. And that’s exactly what happened.” O’Brien went on to admit that “When I got home, my hand was burning. I realized that the sauce got underneath my wedding ring and was burning through my skin.

