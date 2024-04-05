Conan Gray's New Album Features Breakup Banger 'Fainted Love'

As one of Gen Z ’s most acute and open-hearted songwriters, Conan Gray has perfected the art of writing a breakup banger . On his third studio album, there are plenty of them, but none stands out as much as “ Fainted Love ,” a technicolor synth explosion that pushes his favorite themes of unrequited love and longing to another level. And there’s good reason for it too — as the singer told“Everything in my life was opening up and blossoming and it was just unbelievable happiness,” he said.
“And then, of course, I went and got my heart absolutely destroyed and then spent the next six months writing the album, the most depressed I’ve ever been in my entire lif
Conan Gray Breakup Banger Fainted Love Gen Z Songwriter Unrequited Love Longing Personal Experiences
