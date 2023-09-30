Con una tripleta de Watkins, Aston Villa golea por 6-1 al Brighton

Ollie Watkins anotó una tripleta y el Aston Villa aplastó el sábado por 6-1 al Brighton en la Liga Premier. Un autogol de Pervis Estupinan y los disparos de Jacob Ramsey y Douglas Luiz completaron la goleada del Villa. El delantero Ansu Fati, a préstamo del Barcelona, anotó el tanto de consolación.

Ambos equipos disfrutaron de un impresionante inicio de temporada. El Brighton viajó al Villa Park en el tercer puesto de la clasificación, mientras que el Villa inició el duelo en el sexto lugar y le propinó su tercera derrota en cuatro encuentros en todas las competencias al Brighton.

Watkins abrió el marcador a los 14 minutos y agregó su segundo siete minutos después. El autogol de Estupinan a los 26, colocó al Villa 3-0 arriba antes del medio tiempo. Fati acercó al Brighton cinco minutos después de que se reanudó el juego, pero no llevó a una remontada.

Watkins completó su tripleta a los 65 y Ramsey puso el 5-1 a los 85 minutos.

