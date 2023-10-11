Con jonrones de Seager y García, Rangers concretan sorpresa; eliminan a Orioles

Esta vez, lo está logrando con los Rangers, que están enrachados en octubre.

“Estos chicos se esforzaron durante seis meses. Desafortunadamente, es sólo que no hemos jugado bien en estos últimos tres duelos”. Seager envió la pelota a 445 pies del plato, hasta las butacas del jardín derecho, en el primer inning.

Con jonrones de Seager y García, Rangers concretan sorpresa; eliminan a OriolesCorey Seager y el cubano Adolis García dispararon sendos vuelacercas, Nathan Eovaldi recetó siete ponches en el mismo número de innings y los Rangers de Texas completaron la barrida sorpresiva sobre los Orioles de Baltimore en la serie divisional de la Liga Americana, al vencerlos el martes por 7-1.

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers broke Barry Bonds' Division Series record with his ninth walk, also making postseason history by getting them in just three games. The Baltimore Orioles intentionally walked Seager to load the bases in the second inning ahead of Mitch Garver's two-run double as the Rangers took a 6-0 lead in Game 3. A one-out walk with the bases empty in the fourth made Seager the first to draw nine walks in a three-game stretch in the postseason, one more than Bonds in San Fran

