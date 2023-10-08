Con gol de Martinelli, Arsenal rompe racha de derrotas ante el City

Arsenal finalmente rompió su racha de 12 derrotas ante el Manchester City en la Liga Premier gracias al gol del delantero brasileño Gabriel Martinelli a los 87 minutos para doblegar 1-0 al vigente campeón. que hizo rugir a la multitud en el estadio Emirates.

Liverpool acabó con nueve nombres y Tottenham aseguró el triunfo en los descuentos. Este vez un error del central Virgil van Dijk le pasó factura a los visitantes.

Arsenal vs Man City Predictions and Picks: Arsenal Reach City LimitsEnglish Premier League odds, picks, and betting tips for Arsenal vs Man City on October 8. EPL predictions and same-game parlay.

Late deflected Gabriel Martinelli goal gives Arsenal narrow victory over Manchester CityA late deflected goal from Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal a potentially huge victory in the Premier League title race, beating Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday.

Martinelli fires Arsenal to late win, Liverpool held at BrightonArsenal moved level on points with neighbours Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League after beating champions Manchester City on Sunday as Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal ends losing streak against Man City in the Premier League as Martinelli secures 1-0 winArsenal has finally ended its 12-game losing streak to Manchester City in the Premier League after Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 win over the defending champion. In a cagey match that featured few quality chances for either side, substitutes Kai Havertz and Martinelli combined for a late winner that made the Emirates crowd erupt. Havertz laid the ball off for Martinelli whose shot from outside the area took a deflection to wrongfoot City goalkeeper Ederson. City fe

Arsenal end winless streak vs. Man City in statement win - ESPNArsenal ended their run of league defeats against Man City, giving them a huge mental boost that they can finally overtake the reigning champions.