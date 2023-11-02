Con 2 tantos de Hernández, Crew se impone 2-0 al Atlanta United en playoffs de MLS

Hernández anotó su primer gol en el descuento del primer tiempo. Tras un balón perdido por Atlanta, el uruguayo Diego Rossi puso en marcha un contragolpe al enviar un largo pase a Hernández, quien eludió al zaguero y definió rasante a primer palo. El delantero de Pereira, que convirtió sus cinco penales durante la campaña regular, acertó un sexto a los 51 minutos.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10TV: Cucho Hernández scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS playoffsOhio’s two MLS clubs are facing off today at the Lower.com Field.

Source: 10TV | Read more ⮕

WSYX6: Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew: Need to knowThe Columbus Crew are in the Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs again.

Source: wsyx6 | Read more ⮕

AP: Atlanta United visits the Columbus Crew in opening round of MLS Cup PlayoffsAtlanta United visits the Columbus Crew in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United LIVE STREAM (11/1/23): Watch Carabao Cup onlineNewcastle United faces Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023 (11/1/23) at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Manchester United vs Newcastle Predictions and Picks: Magpies Cast Away UnitedEFL Cup prediction, odds, and betting tips for Manchester United vs Newcastle on November 1. EFL Cup free pick and game analysis.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

AP: Orioles claim OF Sam Hilliard off waivers from Atlanta, designate RHP Joey Krehbiel for assignmentThe Baltimore Orioles have claimed outfielder Sam Hilliard off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. The Orioles also designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment. The 29-year-old Hilliard was limited to 40 games for Atlanta this season because of a right heel injury. He hit .236 with three home runs.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕