Comparison between the 2025 Toyota 4Runner and the new Land Cruiser

One of the key questions we've had since Toyota announced our new Land Cruiser would be based on the smaller Prado variant and fit below the Sequoia has been: How will it compare with the new 4Runner ? Now that the 2025 Toyota 4Runner has been revealed, we can start to answer that question. And we only say start, because we're not sure we fully understand the answer at this stage.
You see, we've pulled together the numbers on both the new 4Runner and the new Land Cruiser, plus the old Toyota 4Runner for good measure. We've put them all in a convenient table above. And, well, the 4Runner and Land Cruiser seem even closer than we were expecting. First of all, the wheelbase and width are practically identical (the Land Cruiser is only a tenth of an inch wider). Length is darn close, too, with the 4Runner stretching only 1.1 inch longer than the Land Cruiser. 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958 View 48 Photos Even more strange is that in two key spots, the 4Runner is better for off-road use than the Land Cruiser. It has 1.2 inches more ground clearance (comparing the standard models), plus it's nearly half a foot shorter in overall height than the Land Cruiser. The 4Runner also boasts an optional third-row bench, while the Land Cruiser is strictly a two-row model. There's barely a difference powertrain-wise, to
