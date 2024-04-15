Comparing Bispecific Antibodies and CAR T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory ALL

In recent years, innovative use of bispecific antibodies and CAR T-cell therapy has ushered in an era when many patients with relapsed/refractoryThe comparative benefits and limitations of these two treatments for r/r ALL were a topic for discussion at the Great Debates & Updates Hematological Malignancies conference, held April 5-6 in New York City.
"When blinatumomab is used as a consolidation during the first salvage treatment and spaces out transplantation, 3-year overall survival increases in the relapse setting, deepening responses and reducing the rate of VOD . The safety and efficacy of CAR T depends on a disease burden. If you have a minimal residual disease , you have a safer outcome and a better outcome in the long run," Dr. Jabbour explained.ozogamicin +/- blinatumomab , knows as Mini-HCVD + Ino +/-Blina.
Jae Park, MD, a leukemia and cellular therapy specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, argued that CAR T is the most potent therapy for r/r ALL. Dr. Park agreed that inotuzumab and blinatumomab have yielded tremendous progress in the treatment of patients with r/r ALL, but he noted that bispecific antibodies lack some of the advantages of CAR T.
Dr. Park noted that the next frontier in CAR T-cell therapy is figuring out which patients will respond well to CAR T and which are going to need more treatment after CAR T. However, he noted that evidence suggests patients with low MRD are likely to do best on CAR T and that bispecific antibodies can help patients get to what might be the best chance at a cure for r/r ALL, namely CAR-T.
Bispecific Antibodies CAR T-Cell Therapy Relapsed/Refractory ALL Hematological Malignancies Conference
