Company Recalls Hand Sanitizer and Aloe Gel Products Due to Potential Health Risks

UNDATED - A company recalled hand sanitizer and aloe gel products that could potentially cause comas and seizures.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. voluntarily recalled two hand sanitizer and aloe gel products due to warnings that certain exposure could potentially cause seizures, comas and other dangerous side effects.Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel, the company wrote that substantial exposure to menthol "can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning,” the company wrote. Per KSBY, the company wrote that the recall was voluntary, adding that it wasn't aware of any adverse side effects connected to its products.

The products affected by this recall should be discarded immediately. Those who purchased either product through email have been notified and offered a coupon for a discount, according to KSBY.

