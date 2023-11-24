Company Offers Employees Free Trips to Tenerife Apartment

Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, an archipelago west of Morocco. Employees can stay up to three weeks at a time and can visit as many times in year as they like, depending on demand from other employees.up to 1,000 Polish zlotys ($246), once a year. Flights from Warsaw to Tenerife can start at around $150 for a six-hour direct flight.Employees can stay up to three weeks at a time at the Tenerife apartment and can visit as many times as they like.

The company started renting the apartment in Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the summer of 2022 as a way to create relationships and build morale among its employees, all of whom work remotely, said co-founder Rafal Mlodzki.Plus, Mlodzki said he and the other co-founders, Marcin and Tomasz Mlodzki — who are also his brothers — wanted to offer a company perk that would stand out. PhotoAid is a small company with a young workforce, so most employees don't have children, said Mlodzki. But those who do tend to group together and use the benefit in the summer months when schools are close





