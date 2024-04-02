Company Denies Fault in Key Bridge Collapse Caused by Dali Container Ship

Attorneys for the company behind the Dali container ship that caused the Key Bridge's collapse last week are looking to get ahead of future lawsuits. The catastrophic incident left six construction workers dead and two others injured. It also severely impacted local workers and the economy, as operations at the Port of Baltimore remain indefinitely suspended.
In a federal court filing Monday, the ship's owners and operators, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine PTE, denied any fault or neglect. "The was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of , the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts may be responsible," the filing reads."Alternatively, if any such faults caused or contributed to the , or to any loss or damage arising out of the , which is denied, such faults were occasioned and occurred without privity or knowledge
