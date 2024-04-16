Company Completes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement . The issuance to the insider is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5 as the Units purchased do not exceed more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS' patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two fully operational processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in.

Important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include: limited operating history; research and development activities; effect of general economic and political conditions; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings which are available on SEDAR+ at.

