Companies Launch Exclusive Products for Solar Eclipse

From burgers and doughnuts to eyeglasses, a slew of companies are trying to capitalize on the solar eclipse by launching exclusive products . The massive event on Monday is drawing a significant amount of interest with millions of Americans planning to travel in the coming days to find the best spot along the path of totality .
The heightened interest in viewing the Great North American Solar Eclipse is partly due to the fact that this will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044. Companies such as Burger King, Krispy Kreme, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay, and Warby Parker are throwing out free goodies and discounts on products, and exclusive offers to loyalty members to celebrate and drum up sales. Warby Parker is giving away glasses at stores around the nation for people to safely view the solar eclipse next week – the last one that will be visible from the United States until 204
Solar Eclipse Companies Exclusive Products Interest Travel Path Of Totality United States Warby Parker Burger King Krispy Kreme Pepsico's Frito-Lay
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »