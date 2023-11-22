Compact Mode-Locked Lasers on Photonic Chips Developed

Researchers have developed a new method to create compact mode-locked lasers on photonic chips, using lithium niobate for active mode-locking. This technology promises to bring large-scale ultrafast laser experiments to a chip-scale format, with plans to further shorten pulse durations and increase peak powers.

Caltech has innovated a method for creating compact, integrated mode-locked lasers on photonic chips, potentially transforming ultrafast laser applications to smaller scales with enhanced performance. Lasers have become relatively commonplace in everyday life, but they have many uses outside of providing light shows at raves and scanning barcodes on groceries. Lasers are also of great importance in telecommunications and computing as well as biology, chemistry, and physics research.In those latter applications, lasers that can emit extremely short pulses—those on the order of one-trillionth of a second (one picosecond) or shorter—are especially usefu





