Community Rallies Behind Local Student Facing Third Brain Surgery

The Horry County community came together Sunday to pray and rally behind a local high school student who will undergo his third brain surgery Monday after he was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at a soccer game .
When ABC15 talked to Amanda at the beginning of April, she said the bleeding impacted Jase's motor skills on his left side. However, she added that he was starting to move his left hand and wiggle his toes. He also responded to commands and asked for things. Prayer. Prayer for Jase’s surgery tomorrow and for the community to get together and kind of just rally around each other. And ask God to bless him tomorrow while he’s in the operating room," Family friend Summer Hakoun said.“We are here just gathering together in support of Jase and his family. Just really praying that God will work during the surgery tomorrow.
“She is very steadfast in the Lord. She’s just a very humble, loving person, and she’s filling everybody else with love and encouragement. Her faith is one of the strongest faiths I’ve ever seen. It’s inspiring, to say the least. You think we’d be inspiring her, but she’s inspiring us too. It’s very very beautiful," Hakoun said.
Community Rally High School Student Brain Surgery Collapse Soccer Game Horry County Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »
Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »
Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »