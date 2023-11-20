Community Members Call on Newfields for Answers After CEO Resignation

On Sunday, a number of community members and organizations called on Newfields for answers. Many are left feeling frustrated after the announcement that Dr. Colette Piere Burnette was leaving her position as President and CEO after 15 months. Led by the Liberation Center, people stood outside of Newfields holding signs. "We are here to support Dr. Burnette, the now former President and CEO of Newfields," said Wildstyle Paschall, an artist and community advocate. The announcement that Dr.

Burnette would no longer be in that position came nine days ago. Newfields released the following statement: We thank Dr. Burnette for her service to Newfields. She helped deepen our relationships with the community and championed the transformative powers of art and nature. We are grateful for her work on behalf of Newfields and wish her well in her future endeavors. Board of Trustees Chair Darrianne Christian "I was shocked," said Paschall."Dr





wrtv » / 🏆 622. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newfields CEO, hired after racial controversy in 2022, departs from positionJacqueline is a graduate of Indiana University where she studied Journalism with a concentration in digital journalism.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 622. / 22,5 Read more »

An inside look at Newfields Harvest NightsThe historic Lilly house is open for guests who want a spooky experience.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 274. / 26,25 Read more »

David Lehrer, Longtime Community Advocate And Leader For SoCal's Jewish Community, Dies At 75Manny Valladares is an Associate Producer for 'AirTalk with Larry Mantle.' He previously served as an on-call assistant producer and an apprentice news clerk for the program.

Source: LAist - 🏆 615. / 22,5 Read more »

National Association of Realtors CEO stepping down; ex Chicago Sun-Times CEO tapped as interim hireThe CEO of the National Association of Realtors is stepping down nearly two months before his planned retirement.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 220. / 28,125 Read more »

National Association of Realtors CEO stepping down; ex Chicago Sun-Times CEO tapped as interim hireThe CEO of the National Association of Realtors is stepping down nearly two months before his planned retirement.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »

Slack CEO Lidiane Jones Will Replace Whitney Wolfe Herd as Bumble CEOThe dating-app founder who marketed her product toward women will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, the Slack chief executive

Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »