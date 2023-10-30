Community meetings in the San Fernando Valley area, Oct. 30-Nov. 1

A view from the San Fernando Valley: Evelyn Arnold, 11, the main jump scare actor, is helping her brother Elliot Arnold with their scary experience “The Purge Reawakening” haunted house in the family Woodland Hills home garage on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)Community meetings bring people together for exchange of ideas and memorable shared experiences. Here’s a sampling of events in the San Fernando Valley area.

Discusses “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, 1:30 p.m. Join the meeting in-person or on Zoom. Request the Zoom link in advance and by email to sstamm@lapl.org (put “Book Club Nov. 1” in the subject line). Location, 21052 Devonshire St. 818-341-4276. Details:Friends of the North Hollywood Amelia Earhart Regional Branch Library present the talk by the Edgar Award-winning anthologist and an authority on Sherlock Holmes fictional stories, 6 p.m. Free to attend. Limited seating.

The event raises awareness of, and funds for research, of ovarian cancer, Nov. 5. Race day registration or check-in, 7:30 a.m.; followed by a welcome, music by the Gay Men’s Chorus Los Angeles, a survivor ceremony and a warm-up by Kaitlin Humphreys, from Orangetheory Fitness, 8:15 a.m.; the run/walk begins at 9 a.m. The course is a dirt trail and flat. Registration $40; $30 ages 11 and younger; $55 for a walker and canine friend. headtopics.com

A two-part fundraiser for the nonprofit on Nov. 5: A pop-up boutique, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission). A gourmet grazing luncheon (by Kori Jones, Simple Life Things founder), designer purse and jewelry raffle and a panel of women entrepreneurs, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets $140 and up for the luncheon and program (reservations required). Funds raised go to programs and services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Horizons Sam’s Cafe, 15725 Parthenia St., North Hills.

Join the group for clean-up projects in the San Fernando Valley. Find a list of upcoming projects, and also how to make a donation for clean-up supplies,United Airlines flight attendants allege racism on charters for DodgersAdvisor to Hugo Soto-Martinez resigns after making Holocaust joke about Amy SchumerWoodland Hills metals dealer settles lawsuit over $68 million in scam investmentsImprisoned Mexico-based megachurch leader indicted in L.A. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: ladailynews »

Religion events in the San Fernando Valley, Oct. 28-Nov. 4Explore the spiritual landscape of the San Fernando Valley area. Read more ⮕

David Lehrer, Longtime Community Advocate And Leader For SoCal's Jewish Community, Dies At 75Manny Valladares is an Associate Producer for 'AirTalk with Larry Mantle.' He previously served as an on-call assistant producer and an apprentice news clerk for the program. Read more ⮕

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana winds to increase fire danger across SoCalRed flag warnings indicating critical fire danger conditions will be in place for areas including LA County, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, along with the Malibu coast. Read more ⮕

Arizona State Board of Education releases 2022-2023 letter grades for Valley schoolsIf you have a possible story idea, please send it to connect12news.com or 602-444-1212. Read more ⮕

Sewell, Howard lead Alcorn State's 24-3 win over Mississippi Valley StateJacorian Sewell raced 62 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and Jarveon Howard added a 30-yard scoring run in the fourth to spark Alcorn State to a 24-3 win over Mississippi Valley State. Alcorn State entered the game in a three-way tie for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with Prairie View A&M and Southern. Read more ⮕

Wasserman propels Pascack Valley to upset in North 1, Group 2 quarterfinalsThe Panthers went on the road and outlasted 2-seed Pompton Lakes. Read more ⮕