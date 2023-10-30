Community gets latest look at Brunswick Schools’ building project

BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- With the anticipated opening of the new Brunswick High School building in the 2026-2027 school year, the community had an opportunity Oct. 17 to meet the construction team spearheading the project.
At the Oct. 17 meeting, representatives from the construction team including Scott Alleman, architect with ThenDesign Architecture (TDA) and project manager; Claire Bank, educational designer for TDA ; Ryan Caswell, communications director for TDA; and Kim Adams, community engagement manager for Hammond Construction, gave an overview of the project, including district goals, project scope, project process and community engagement.
The first phase of the project includes the demolition of the Willetts and Towslee buildings, with the additions at Applewood and Kidder, and construction of the the new school board office and maintenance facility construction and the demolition of the existing high school and construction of the new high school – in front of the existing building at 3581 Center Road – to follow. headtopics.com
“The goal is going to be to get 39 buses on and off the campus and we hope over the summer to get everybody moved in,” he said. Residents at the Oct. 17 meeting asked about the logistics of the Towslee demolition, primarily parking. Alleman said that while some details are still being worked out there will “be plenty of parking” and Excellence Drive will remain open, to bus and other vehicle access, during construction. He added that construction equipment access will be made at the current Towslee entrance.