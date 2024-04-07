Community Barbecue Hosted to Honor and Support Firefighters

Councilmember Tim McOsker hosted a Community Barbecue on Saturday April 6, 2024 in Wilmington to honor, thank, and raise money for the firefighters at LAFD Stations 38 and 49. These two firehouses were the first on the scene on February 15 when a natural-gas-powered trailer caught fire and exploded, injuring 9 of these firefighters, 2 critically.

Community Barbecue Firefighters LAFD Fundraising Wilmington

