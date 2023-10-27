Communists Grease Palms: China’s TikTok Spends Big Bucks Lobbying Washington

TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance has reportedly massively ramped up its lobbying efforts amid scrutiny of its app’s harm to American teenagers and the company’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese company spent more in federal lobbying in the first three quarters of 2023 than it did any other year to date, spending roughly $7.4 million each quarter, after only spending $4.9 million in 2022, the disclosures showed.

ByteDance, which first reported payments to federal lobbyists in 2019, has spent more than $19.9 million on lobbying to date, and now ranks thirteenth among all federal lobbying clients spending during the third quarter of 2023. headtopics.com

The company, owned by a hostile foreign country, reportedly spent more than $3.7 million on federal lobbying in the last three months alone, surpassing what it spent in the entire years of 2019 and 2020 combined.ByteDance lobbyists have reportedly begun focusing on internet technology and machine-learning-enabled content platforms that use artificial intelligence (AI) to customize feeds based on users’ preferences.

Additionally, ByteDance lobbying has recently involved “trade issues affecting internet companies including legislation related to cross-border data transfers and legal frameworks for foreign-based applications and services.” headtopics.com

