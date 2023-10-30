CommScope’s stock plunges toward a record low after a warning that sales, profitability will disappoint

Shares of CommScope Holding Co. Inc. COMM, -4.35% plunged 17.8% into record-low territory, after the telecommunications networks company warned investors that sales and profitability will disappoint, citing ” low order rates driven by customers continuing to hold higher than required inventories, uncertain macroeconomic environment and slower service provider network capital expenditure spending.” The company expects third-quarter sales of $1.

The company expects to report a net loss of $829 million, due primarily to an asset impairment charge of $895 million. Given the lower-than-expected third-quarter results, the company cut its guidance range for 2023 core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) to $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. CommScope is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 9. The stock, which is on track to open below the Oct.

