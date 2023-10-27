Commercial crab fishing delayed for fifth year in a row

from SAT 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Deltafrom SAT 5:00 PM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coastfrom SAT 8:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz...

Commercial fishermen are most likely going to be crabby after the latest announcement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening of the Dungeness crab commercial fishing season for areas south of Point Arena in Mendocino County is delayed for the fifth year running, California wildlife officialsCrabbing season for commercial fishermen usually begins around November 15 each year, but the season has recently been delayed due to humpback whales in the area.

Over 100 humpback whales have been spotted in the areas so far this month, which led to officials delaying the start for 2023. The delays have coincided with a 2017 lawsuit which resulted in new restrictions for commercial fishermen to protect migrating whales. headtopics.com

Many Californians have come to expect the buttery crustaceans as a core staple of Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, and hope is not lost just yet for those wanting crabs for the holidays. Recreational crabbing is still slated to begin on November 4, but crabbers in Zones 3 and 4 (which includes the Bay Area) will only be allowed to use hoop nets and crab snares, officials said. Crab traps will be prohibited due to whales in the area.

"Large aggregations of humpback whales continue to forage between Bodega Bay and Monterey and allowing the use of crab traps would increase the risk of an entanglement in those fishing zones," said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. "We will continue to work with both the recreational and commercial Dungeness crab fisheries to protect whales while working to maximize fishing opportunity. headtopics.com

