Commentator Donny Deutsch: Election Will Be About Abortion and Democracy

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch believes that the upcoming November election will revolve around the topics of abortion and democracy. Deutsch argues that these issues will resonate with female voters and lead them to choose President Joe Biden . He emphasizes the importance of emotional and personal connections in political messaging, stating that economic arguments alone are not enough to sway voters.

Deutsch suggests that Biden should focus on highlighting the potential threats to women's healthcare and personal freedoms in order to appeal to female voters and secure their support

