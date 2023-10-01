Commentary: The week I spent with Dianne Feinstein in the eye of the 2003 recall storm

Many California Democrats desperately wanted her to enter the gubernatorial recall race 20 years ago, just in case the voters ousted Gov. Gray Davis. I watched as she wrestled with the decision, and ultimately made the right choice. “I have no comment,” she said. “I don’t want to say anything.”plenty to say , calling the race “a first-class carnival” and candidates Schwarzenegger and Democratic Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante opportunists.

I watched from the sidelines as she gave TV interviews from the Aspen Institute campus.

She told me later that she had called high-ranking Democratic state officials and urged them not to run, including Bustamante and Controller Steve Westly, who had also entered the race. Even as she lashed out at the race itself and the candidates, she seemed to be ever so slightly backing off her promise not to get into the race — telling one interviewer that she would “not at this time” reconsider.any

circumstances under which she would enter, I asked her later? By now she was just irritated by all the questions. “I mean, if there were, I probably wouldn’t talk to you, you know?” she answered. Mostly, she seemed frustrated by the way the whole race had become a runaway train. Her pleas to Democrats to stay out of the race had been ignored and other Democrats kept pestering her to get in.

