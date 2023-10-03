Commentary: Annie Baker chases nexus of pain and desire in hypnotic observational odyssey, ‘Infinite Life’

The plays of Annie Baker take up a question that preoccupied Anton Chekhov at the end of the 19th century. How much propulsive action must a play contain to hold an audience’s attention?

Pain is a private matter. Elaine Scarry, in her classic literary-philosophical study of the subject, “The Body in Pain,” zeroes in on the inexpressible nature of physical torment, the way it can “destroy language” and thereby seal a person off from understanding.

The other women in the play are presented to us in the way of strangers who become known to us through shared circumstances. They disclose profoundly intimate details of their bodies, but our knowledge of their lives is elliptical.Baker grants us only fleeting glimpses of the characters. She isn’t concerned with melding their individual stories into a master plot.

She recalls that period of her life with some dismay: “We lived 15 minutes from downtown, but on some mornings it would take an hour and a half, and I remember thinking while we sat in the car: ‘This is a nightmare. I’m living in a nightmare. headtopics.com

Where is “Infinite Life” heading? The healthcare staff is offstage, so the play doesn’t seem to be building toward a conventional medical crisis. Besides, these women understand that their conditions don’t have cures. They are accustomed to living with pain. Restraint helps keep them sane.

Like Sofi, Nelson is also in his 40s, making it impossible for them not to be aware of each other. But “Infinite Life” doesn’t veer into a love story. Baker is too honest for that. But the possibility of sex deepens this drama about the secret lives of bodies — how they malfunction in both sickness and in health.

