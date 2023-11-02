Commando and Jennifer Fisher Team Up for Exclusive Collaboration

The limited-edition Maxi Dress is Fisher’s version of the perfect black dress with a sophisticated turtleneck and fitted silhouette. The dress is made with Italian Neoprene and features a raw-cut finish, a Commando signature detail. The dress will be available in sixes XS to XL and sells for $498.

“The original Ballet Body turtleneck bodysuit has been a staple in my core wardrobe for years,” said Fisher, founder and creative director of her eponymous brand. “When I was lucky enough to partner with Commando to create a limitedversion of my Ballet Body bodysuit and turtleneck dress are investment pieces for any wardrobe that is evergreen.” They are timeless in design, which makes them must-have pieces for all body types and professional style.

The two designs are available to purchase beginning Thursday for a limited time at Commando’s pop-up location at 75 Greene Street as well as online at wearcommando.com. Fisher, who makes a fashion jewelry collection, started in 2005 with a single piece: A stamped dog tag with her firstborn’s name. She found herself inundated with requests and it culminated in the launch of her eponymous jewelry line in 2006. Fisher opened her flagship store in Beverly Hills in 2020, and has a store on West Broadway in SoHo, which opened in June 2022.

United States Headlines Read more: WWD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VARIETY: Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Return: Hunger Games Team Says Not Likely'Hunger Games' producer says Jennifer Lawrence is not likely to return because Katniss' story feels complete.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

FIELDGULLS: Seahawks vs Ravens, Week 9: News, injury updates, odds, preview, recapThe top team in the NFC West takes on the top team in the AFC North.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Vikings acquire quarterback Josh Dobbs from Cardinals following Kirk Cousins injuryOne team’s benched quarterback is another team’s starter.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina is the latest popular Baldwin County restaurant to closeFisher’s joins Fresh Off the Boat, Playa and O’Charley’s as area establishments which have recently closed.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

LADAILYNEWS: Frumpy Mom: Are you thinking about Thanksgiving?Marla Jo Fisher writes the Frumpy Mom column.

Source: ladailynews | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Lane Kiffin Is Already Shading Jimbo FisherOle Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is already taking some early shots at Texas A&M Aggies head coach, Jimbo Fisher

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕