Commanders willing to let Emmanuel Forbes play through rookie mistakes

Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes allows a fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown pass to Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown during Sunday's game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)When the Commanders took Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in the first round of April’s draft, Coach Ron Rivera described him as a difference-maker, a game changer, the guy Washington had wanted all along.

“He’s the total package, he really is,” Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said of Forbes after the draft. “He can do everything that a corner should be able to do.” Commanders’ game-tying drive in Philadelphia proved a point to the players

“For the most part with young guys, it’s about learning, growing, developing, continuing to get reps every opportunity you can and [playing them] as much as you can until they learn,” Rivera said Monday. “They’re going to make mistakes, but they’re going to grow.”, they left Forbes in for almost all of Sunday’s game. He played 65 of the defense’s 71 snaps and stayed glued to Brown or DeVonta Smith for many of his snaps in coverage. Although Forbes had a few positive plays, notably a pass-breakup in the fourth quarter, his mistakes were costly — and could’ve been costlier.

The real damage started late in the second quarter, when Forbes trailed Smith in coverage from the left side.

It’d be shortsighted to dispute Forbes’s potential after only four games. But so far, he has played less like a plug-and-play prospect and more like a young, developing player whose game needs refinement before he can compete in the pros.This season, Forbes has been targeted 25 times and allowed 18 catches for a league-high 356 yards (an average of 19.8 yards per reception), according to Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks have a 124.2 passer rating when targeting him, and receivers have collected 79 yards after the catch against him.

Sunday in Philadelphia, Forbes’s mistakes came to a head when he allowed four receptions of 28 yards or more in coverage. Two of those were touchdowns to receiver A.J. Brown, who totaled 175 receiving yards (not all against Forbes) in the

Forbes was tripped up on routes away from the ball twice, and Smith beat him on another, slipping past him on a post route and getting open deep for a possible touchdown; quarterback Jalen Hurts waited too long in the pocket and threw a short incompletion instead.

The real damage started late in the second quarter, when Forbes trailed Smith in coverage from the left side. Smith had inside leverage when Hurts threw the ball, and he high-pointed the catch at 37 yards out, leaping above Forbes to bring down the ball. Then, early in the third quarter, Brown beat Forbes on the left side, cutting outside and then up, gaining a yard of cushion. Forbes had his back turned to watch Hurts, and when the quarterback released the ball, Brown was ahead of Forbes by a step — just enough to catch the ball in stride for a 28-yard gain.Brown burned Forbes for a 59-yard touchdown, sprinting ahead of him by nearly two yards after Forbes was late to turn around in coverage. Brown caught the ball along the left sideline and turned inside to cover 81.6 yards as he crossed the field for the score, according to Next Gen Stats.The dagger was Brown’s go-ahead 28-yard touchdown off a double move that gave Philly a 31-24 lead in the final two minutes. Forbes played about seven yards off from the line of scrimmage and bit on Brown’s first move, leaving him trailing as Hurts threw a perfect over-the-shoulder pass in the back of the end zone.

Forbes sat dejected behind the end zone as Brown celebrated and picked up a taunting penalty for laying the ball in the rookie corner’s lap, as if it were a souvenir. When Forbes finally stood, linebacker Cody Barton and veteran corner Kendall Fuller walked over to console him.“I told him last year I had a similar game against Philly the first time we played and came back and had a better game the second time we played them and had a better season after that,” Fuller said. “That’s life as a DB. You can work as hard as you want, you can be as good as you want. You can’t avoid those types of days.”

“Man, they gave the young boy a lot of respect, man,” Brown told reporters after the game. “He … started following me, and it was like one-on-one most of the time. So they gave him a lot of respect coming into the game.”

When asked what he gleaned from the loss, Forbes quickly said his “eye discipline” — knowing where to look and when on pass plays — could’ve been better.

Commanders rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes had a tough outing against the Eagles.

He said afterward that he views it as a "learning experience" and that "I just have to be better at my job."Over the past few weeks, Rivera has mentioned the need for improvement in Forbes’s play, particularly with his technique and footwork, but he’s also noted Forbes’s ability to create trouble in the passing game. Forbes has forced four incompletions (tied for the sixth-most in the NFL, according to PFF), including an interception in the Commanders’ win in Denver. He almost had a second on Sunday, when he deflected a pass intended for Brown in the fourth quarter.Finding more of those is key for Washington’s defense as a whole. After giving up only 210 net yards to the Cardinals in Week 1, the unit has allowed an average of 400 net yards in the past three games.

Eliminating the costly explosive plays will help. So, too, will creating more takeaways. And Rivera believes Forbes, in particular, will start to do both.

"A week ago Sam [Howell] had some issues, and I thought he did a nice job coming out this week," Rivera said. "I expect Emmanuel to learn from what just happened."