ComicBook Nation Bonus Episode: DCU Recasting and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

In this special bonus episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down the big news that DC will recast all of its heroes for James Gunn's new DC universe, including Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa! We also reveal impressions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new Beta, so jump on in and join the...
James Gunn and Peter Safran are Recasting the DCUA new report revealed that Warner Bros.
Connor Casey and Cade Onder both feel like this was needed in many ways and would've liked DC to wait for the official announcement of the new slate until after these films were released. Meanwhile, Janell and I would've liked to see Gadot stay in the Wonder Woman role for at least one more film, but are also on board with a reset for the Justice League and the greater DC movie universe. headtopics.com
We even had a few names to throw into the casting hat for Wonder Woman, Batman, and Aquaman, which would join the already announced Superman casting if they happened. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta ImpressionsCade Onder also gives us a full breakdown of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta, which is a direct sequel and even includes some Titanfall-esque elements. That comes as a result of direct feedback from fans, and Cade describes the game as a big nostalgia play for longtime fans of the franchise.
Cade describes the game as a big nostalgia play for longtime fans of the franchise.
