Comic Book Writer Robert Kirkman Hopes for Animated Adaptation of The Walking Dead

The Big Picture If comic book writer Robert Kirkman , had his way, fans would be getting a faithful animated adaptation of The Walking Dead . However, per comicbook.com, there is one significant hurdle in getting this project off the ground. The all-encompassing popularity of The Walking Dead 's extended universe. Since its premiere in 2010, The Walking Dead has captivated the world as Rick Grimes strives to keep going in the face of a zombie apocalypse.

‘The Walking Dead’ Animated Series Could Address Criticisms of the Live-Action Series Close Already, The Walking Dead has many adaptations, but an animated retelling of the comic would satisfy fans. As beloved as the live-action series is, the AMC show did not adapt the book word for word. Huge moments, like the death of Glenn , The Walking Dead's best character, traumatized fans. Other comic scenes and characterizations, however, were left by the wayside.

Robert Kirkman Comic Book The Walking Dead Animated Adaptation AMC

