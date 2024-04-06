Comedian W. Kamau Bell Says Americans Misunderstand the Role of Presidents

Comedian and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell recently insisted that Americans don’t understand the problems we face if we think a single president will make a difference and added that we are “in trouble” if comedians can’t make fun of it all for fear of being canceled. In a podcast, Bell spoke about Joe Biden ’s age, the coming 2024 election , and the problems facing the U.S. , according to the Bell insisted that he was shocked with TV’s Jon Stewart was attacked for making fun of Joe Biden ’s age.
He said his reaction was, “Fuck this, man. You can’t even say an old person’s old?” “If democracy is so delicate that comedians can’t make fun of it, we’re in trouble,” Bell added. “I’m not expecting Jon Stewart to save me.” “No matter who the next president is, this country might be fucked,” he said of the race for the White House. “If we act like the whole future of the country swings on who’s the president, we’ve misunderstood the problem. We’ve misunderstood America
