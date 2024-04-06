Comedian W. Kamau Bell Says Americans Misunderstand the Role of Presidents

Comedian and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell recently insisted that Americans don’t understand the problems we face if we think a single president will make a difference and added that we are “in trouble” if comedians can’t make fun of it all for fear of being canceled. In a podcast, Bell spoke about Joe Biden ’s age, the coming 2024 election , and the problems facing the U.S. , according to the Bell insisted that he was shocked with TV’s Jon Stewart was attacked for making fun of Joe Biden ’s age.

He said his reaction was, “Fuck this, man. You can’t even say an old person’s old?” “If democracy is so delicate that comedians can’t make fun of it, we’re in trouble,” Bell added. “I’m not expecting Jon Stewart to save me.” “No matter who the next president is, this country might be fucked,” he said of the race for the White House. “If we act like the whole future of the country swings on who’s the president, we’ve misunderstood the problem. We’ve misunderstood America

Comedian Filmmaker W. Kamau Bell Americans Problems President Canceled Podcast Joe Biden Age 2024 Election U.S. Jon Stewart Democracy Delicate Future White House Misunderstood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

W. Kamau Bell: Trump or Biden, America ‘Might Be F*cked’The comedian, filmmaker, and host sounds off on 2024, CNN, Joe Rogan, and more in this episode of The Last Laugh podcast.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Comedian W. Kamau Bell: ‘No Matter Who the Next President Is, This Country Might Be F**ked’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Comedian and Activist W. Kamau Bell Is Joining ‘What Would You Do’ and Preparing for a Standup TourThe comedian and TV host will have a lot to say about another presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Bill Maher roasts COVID experts over pandemic response: 'We did a lot of stupid things'The comedian claimed Friday Americans overreacted to COVID-19.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

US drops in ranking of happiest countries, dragged down by less satisfied young peopleAmericans, particularly younger Americans, are less happy, according to a new report from Gallup.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

2026 Quarterback Prospect Dia Bell Receives Offer from Ohio StateDia Bell, a quarterback prospect for the 2026 cycle, received an offer from Ohio State University (OSU). This was Bell's dream school, and he visited Columbus for the third time. The head coach, Ryan Day, watched Bell throw in person before extending the offer. Bell's playing style was compared to that of a point guard in basketball.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »