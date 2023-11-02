Comedian Taylor Tomlinson named host of new CBS late-night show, replacing James Corden's slot

Her new boss, Colbert, responded, “As it turns out, the best part of having one of these jobs is being able to find and hire really good people.” The British actor-turned-broadcaster addressed his departure at the time, reflecting that leaving the show was “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” Corden shared.“I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

The “Gavin & Stacey” star revealed he will be shifting his focus onto theater work after feeling a sense of “urgency” to leave the CBS show and the Golden State as a whole. Despite feeling a mix of emotions, Corden, who officially took over the desk chair at Los Angeles’ Studio 56 in March 2015,“I’m so certain it’s the right thing to do. I’m so absolutely certain that we did everything we wanted to do and I think it’s really important to have things end,” he added.

Prior to Corden’s presenting stint, actor-comedian Craig Ferguson helmed CBS’s 12:30 a.m. ET slot between 2005 and 2014, following comic Craig Kilborn’s five-year stint starting in 1999. Tragic twist in case of North Dakota man poisoned over $30M inheritence by jealous girlfriend: 'It was a scam'‘Shocked’ Garcelle Beauvais reacts to Dorit Kemsley and Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley split speculationRamona Singer Said Black People Would “Ruin” ‘RHONY,’ Used The N-Word, And Claimed “Most” Black Children Don’t Have Fathers: ReportTragic twist in case of North Dakota man poisoned over $30M inheritence by jealous girlfriend: 'It was a...

United States Headlines Read more: NYPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VARIETY: Taylor Tomlinson Named Host of CBS' 'After Midnight'CBS has tapped stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson to host its new late night franchise 'After Midnight,' exec producer Stephen Colbert announced.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: Taylor Tomlinson To Host CBS Late-Night Show After MidnightTurns out it’s Taylor Tomlinson hosting After Midnight. The comedian has scored the late-night CBS gig. She beat out X Mayo and Ricky Velez for the hosting job. The news was announced on The Late…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

ROLLINGSTONE: Taylor Tomlinson Host of ‘Late Late Show’ Replacement ‘After Midnight’Taylor Tomlinson will be the host of CBS’ ‘After Midnight,’ following Stephen Colbert and is a new late night franchise.

Source: RollingStone | Read more ⮕

BILLBOARD: Taylor Lautner on Blacking Out During Taylor Swift Eras Tour Cameo“I just go straight to backflip,” the Twilight actor said on his most recent appearance on Fallon.

Source: billboard | Read more ⮕

WGAL: Taylor and Travis dress as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for HalloweenMeet married Albuquerque couple Taylor and Travis Anderson, whose 'Love Story' also began in Kansas City.

Source: WGAL | Read more ⮕

BUZZFEED: Louis Tomlinson Calls Out Larry Shippers'All these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time.'

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more ⮕