Comedian Matt Rife Signs Deal for Two Netflix Comedy Specials

Deadline reports that comedian Matt Rife has signed a deal for two comedy specials and to develop a gym/workplace comedy for Netflix. The first special will be entirely crowd work, a first for Netflix.

Rife's first special on Netflix, Natural Selection, received mixed reviews.

