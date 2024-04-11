Comedian Josh Edelman's Show 'Just for Us' to be Released on HBO

It’s a place he has great affection for, to be clear. “Boston is probably the most progressive place in the United States, and also extremely regressive,” he says on this week’s Little Gold Men. “It’s extremely money and working class. It’s extremely Jewish and not Jewish. It’s extremely urban and also, just a few miles outside of it, ex-urban and then downright agrarian. It is a really special, strange, wonderful, awful, intellectual, dumb place.

” It’s just the sort of crucible that would form a person like Edelman—a liberal, observant Jew whose comfort with contradictions led him to attend a meeting of white supremecists on a whim in 2017. What unfolded that night is at the core of Just for Us, a show Edelman’s been honing for the past six years while performing it everywhere from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to Broadway. Now, after visits to countless cities, innumerable glowing reviews, and umpteen impressions of Koko the gorilla learning that Robin Williams has died, he’s putting the show to bed with the April release of the HBO version, directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers. But don’t expect Edelman—whose show The New York Times once described as having a “rabbi-on-Ritalin aesthetic”—to rest on his laurels. “I don’t believe in vacations or breaks,” he says. “I’m gonna start the iterative process of being a stand-up comedian and an actor and a write

