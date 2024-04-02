Comedian Joe Flaherty, founding member of 'SCTV,' dies at 82

Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died at the age of 82. Flaherty spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving to Toronto to establish the theater's outpost.

He starred in 'SCTV' alongside John Candy and Catherine O'Hara, winning Emmys for his writing on the show. Flaherty continued to work in TV and film for decades, appearing in movies like 'Happy Gilmore' and TV shows like 'Freaks and Geeks.'

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'SCTV' star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illnessHe won Emmys in 1982 and 1983 for his writing on 'SCTV' and continued to work in TV and film for decades.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

'SCTV' star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysComedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died. He was 82.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Comedian and 'SCTV' star, Joe Flaherty dies at 82 following brief illnessHe was introduced to later generations through memorable turns as a jeering heckler in the 1996 film 'Happy Gilmore' and as an old-fashioned dad in the TV comedy 'Freaks and Geeks.'

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

'SCTV' star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysComedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died. He was 82.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

'SCTV' star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysComedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died. He was 82.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

‘SCTV' star and comedian Joe Flaherty dies at 82 after an illnessThe comedian starred alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in 'SCTV,″ and later in had memorable roles in 'Happy Gilmore' and 'Freaks and Geeks.'

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »