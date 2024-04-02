Comedian Joe Flaherty, Founding Member of 'SCTV,' Dies at 82

Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series “SCTV,” has died at the age of 82. Flaherty, known for his roles in “SCTV” and films like “Happy Gilmore,” spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving to Toronto.

He won Emmys for his writing on “SCTV” and continued to work in TV and film for decades.

